Reflexive, Symmetric, Transitive, and Substitution Properties

Master reflexive, symmetric, transitive, and substitution properties with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Reflexive, Symmetric, Transitive, and Substitution Properties (explanations at increasing difficulty levels: easy, medium, hard)

The Reflexive Property simply states that $x = x$.
Which property states that $x = x$?

Which property justifies concluding that $x = z$ from $x = y$ and $y = z$?

If $a = b$ and $b = c$, what can you conclude about $a$ and $c$? Also, if $m = n$, how can you use the Substitution Property in the expression $m + 5$?

