Inverse of a Matrix

Understanding Inverse of a Matrix

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

An invertible matrix $A$ has an inverse $A^{-1}$ such that $A \times A^{-1} = I$ and $A^{-1} \times A = I$. This means that $A^{-1}$ 'undoes' the transformation of $A$, much like dividing by a number reverses multiplication. The identity matrix $I$ acts like 1, so multiplying by it leaves any matrix unchanged.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the inverse of $\begin{pmatrix}1 & 0 \\ 0 & 1\end{pmatrix}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Solve the matrix equation $A X = B$ for $X$, where $A = \begin{pmatrix}2 & 1 \\ 1 & 3\end{pmatrix}$ and $B = \begin{pmatrix}5 \\ 7\end{pmatrix}$.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine if the matrix $\begin{pmatrix}4 & 7 \\ 2 & 6\end{pmatrix}$ has an inverse.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the inverse of $\begin{pmatrix}2 & 3 \\ 1 & 4\end{pmatrix}$?

