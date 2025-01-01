Understanding Inverse of a Matrix
An invertible matrix $A$ has an inverse $A^{-1}$ such that $A \times A^{-1} = I$ and $A^{-1} \times A = I$. This means that $A^{-1}$ 'undoes' the transformation of $A$, much like dividing by a number reverses multiplication. The identity matrix $I$ acts like 1, so multiplying by it leaves any matrix unchanged.
What is the inverse of $\begin{pmatrix}1 & 0 \\ 0 & 1\end{pmatrix}$?
Solve the matrix equation $A X = B$ for $X$, where $A = \begin{pmatrix}2 & 1 \\ 1 & 3\end{pmatrix}$ and $B = \begin{pmatrix}5 \\ 7\end{pmatrix}$.
Determine if the matrix $\begin{pmatrix}4 & 7 \\ 2 & 6\end{pmatrix}$ has an inverse.
What is the inverse of $\begin{pmatrix}2 & 3 \\ 1 & 4\end{pmatrix}$?
