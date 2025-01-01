Understanding Inscribing a Quadrilateral
A quadrilateral can be inscribed in a circle if opposite angles add up to $180^\circ$.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a circular park with a walking path forming a quadrilateral inside. If $\angle Q = 65^\circ$ and $\angle R = 85^\circ$, calculate $\angle S$ and $\angle P$ so that $\angle Q + \angle S = 180^\circ$ and $\angle R + \angle P = 180^\circ$.
Prove that a quadrilateral with opposite angles adding up to $180^\circ$ can be inscribed in a circle.
Given a cyclic quadrilateral, if $\angle A = 70^\circ$ and $\angle C = 110^\circ$, what is $\angle B + \angle D$?
