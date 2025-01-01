Skip to main content
Inscribed Angles

Understanding Inscribed Angles

Beginner Explanation

Inscribed angles are angles made by two chords in a circle that have the same endpoint. They are half the measure of the intercepted arc.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

In a circle with center O, let A and C be endpoints of an arc and B a point on the circle such that $\angle AOC$ is the central angle and $\angle ABC$ the corresponding inscribed angle. If $m\angle AOC = 80^\circ$, what is $m\angle ABC$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Imagine a pizza slice forming an inscribed angle in a circular pizza. If the arc of the pizza slice measures $150^\circ$, what is the angle of the slice?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider a circle where two inscribed angles intercept the same arc. How can you prove these angles are congruent?

Challenge Quiz

In a circle with center O, let D and F be endpoints of arc DF, and E and G points on the circle such that $\angle DEF$ and $\angle DGF$ intercept arc DF. If $\angle DEF = 70^\circ$ and $\angle DGF = 70^\circ$, what is the measure of arc DF?

Recap

