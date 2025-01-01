Understanding Inequalities
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
An inequality shows that one quantity is less than or greater than another. For example, $x < 3$ means x can be any number smaller than 3, and $x > 3$ means x is any number greater than 3.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which inequality represents x less than 5?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A store offers a discount for purchases over $20. Write an inequality to represent this situation.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Solve the inequality $2x + 3 < 7$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which inequality represents the solution to $3(x - 2) \geq 9$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.