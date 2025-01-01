Inequalities

Skip to main content
An inequality shows that one quantity is less than or greater than another. For example, $x < 3$ means x can be any number smaller than 3, and $x > 3$ means x is any number greater than 3.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which inequality represents x less than 5?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A store offers a discount for purchases over $20. Write an inequality to represent this situation.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Solve the inequality $2x + 3 < 7$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which inequality represents the solution to $3(x - 2) \geq 9$?

