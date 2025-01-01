Skip to main content
Master

Compound Inequalities

Master compound inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students aged 10-16 years.

Understanding Compound Inequalities

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A compound inequality (or combined inequality) is two or more inequalities joined together with 'or' or 'and'.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which statement is always true for every value of x that satisfies $-1 \leq x < 2$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager is allowed to watch TV if it's past 5 PM but before 10 PM. If T represents the time, write a compound inequality that represents this situation.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Write a compound inequality to represent all numbers x that are greater than or equal to -2 and less than or equal to 3.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is the solution for the compound inequality $-2 < x + 3 \leq 7$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

