Understanding Compound Inequalities
A compound inequality (or combined inequality) is two or more inequalities joined together with 'or' or 'and'.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which statement is always true for every value of x that satisfies $-1 \leq x < 2$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager is allowed to watch TV if it's past 5 PM but before 10 PM. If T represents the time, write a compound inequality that represents this situation.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Write a compound inequality to represent all numbers x that are greater than or equal to -2 and less than or equal to 3.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following is the solution for the compound inequality $-2 < x + 3 \leq 7$?
