Hexadecimal Numbers

Master hexadecimal numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Hexadecimal Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Hexadecimal (base 16) uses digits 0–9 for values 0–9 and A–F for values 10–15. For example, the hex number 1A equals 1×16 + 10 = 26 in decimal.
Beginner

What is the hexadecimal equivalent of $15$ in decimal?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A web designer is using hexadecimal to set a color code. Convert the decimal $255$ to hexadecimal.
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you convert the hexadecimal number $1A3$ to decimal?

Advanced

What is the hexadecimal equivalent of the binary number $11110000$?

