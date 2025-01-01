Understanding Hexadecimal Numbers
Hexadecimal (base 16) uses digits 0–9 for values 0–9 and A–F for values 10–15. For example, the hex number 1A equals 1×16 + 10 = 26 in decimal.
What is the hexadecimal equivalent of $15$ in decimal?
A web designer is using hexadecimal to set a color code. Convert the decimal $255$ to hexadecimal.
Can you convert the hexadecimal number $1A3$ to decimal?
