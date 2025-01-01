Understanding Binary Numbers
Binary is the number system used by computers. It consists only of 0s and 1s.
1
What is the binary number $1011$ in decimal?
2
Computer Memory
A computer memory has 8 bits. If the memory is storing the binary number $11001100$, what is the equivalent decimal number?
3
Think About This
If you add the binary numbers $1011$ and $1101$, what is the result in binary?
Recap
