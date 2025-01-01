Skip to main content
Binary Numbers

Master binary numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Binary Numbers

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Binary is the number system used by computers. It consists only of 0s and 1s.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the binary number $1011$ in decimal?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Computer Memory

A computer memory has 8 bits. If the memory is storing the binary number $11001100$, what is the equivalent decimal number?
Advanced Challenge

Advanced

Think About This

If you add the binary numbers $1011$ and $1101$, what is the result in binary?

