Understanding Graphing Systems of Linear Inequalities
To graph a system of inequalities, first graph each boundary line by rewriting the inequality as an equation. Use a solid line for ≤ or ≥ and a dashed line for < or >. Then choose a test point not on the line (for example (0,0)) to determine which side satisfies each inequality and shade that half-plane.
1
2
Teenager Scenario
You have a budget of $50 to buy x items costing $5 each and y items costing $3 each: $5x + 3y \leq 50$.
3
Determine the feasible region for $y \geq x - 1$ and $y < 2x + 3$.
4
What is the intersection region for $y \leq 2x + 1$ and $y > -x + 4$?
