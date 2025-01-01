Skip to main content
Graphing Systems of Linear Inequalities

Master graphing systems of linear inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Systems of Linear Inequalities

Beginner Explanation

To graph a system of inequalities, first graph each boundary line by rewriting the inequality as an equation. Use a solid line for ≤ or ≥ and a dashed line for < or >. Then choose a test point not on the line (for example (0,0)) to determine which side satisfies each inequality and shade that half-plane.
Practice Problems

1

Which of the following inequalities is graphed with a solid boundary line?

2

Teenager Scenario

You have a budget of $50 to buy x items costing $5 each and y items costing $3 each: $5x + 3y \leq 50$.
3

Think About This

Determine the feasible region for $y \geq x - 1$ and $y < 2x + 3$.

4

What is the intersection region for $y \leq 2x + 1$ and $y > -x + 4$?

Recap

