Systems of Linear Inequalities

Master systems of linear inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Systems of Linear Inequalities

Beginner Explanation

Graph each inequality by drawing its boundary line (solid for \(\leq\) or \(\geq\), dashed for \(<\) or \(>\)), then shade the half-plane that satisfies the inequality. The solution to the system is the overlapping shaded region.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following lines should be dashed for $y < 2x + 1$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager wants to save money and decides he can spend less than $10 per day. How can we express this as an inequality?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

On a coordinate plane, graph the line $y = -3x - 1$ as a solid boundary. Which region should be shaded to represent the solution of $y \geq -3x - 1$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which system of inequalities represents the region shaded below the line $y = \frac{1}{3}x + 4$ (dashed boundary) and above the line $y = 5x + 1$ (solid boundary)?

