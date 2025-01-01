Understanding Systems of Linear Inequalities
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Graph each inequality by drawing its boundary line (solid for \(\leq\) or \(\geq\), dashed for \(<\) or \(>\)), then shade the half-plane that satisfies the inequality. The solution to the system is the overlapping shaded region.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following lines should be dashed for $y < 2x + 1$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager wants to save money and decides he can spend less than $10 per day. How can we express this as an inequality?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
On a coordinate plane, graph the line $y = -3x - 1$ as a solid boundary. Which region should be shaded to represent the solution of $y \geq -3x - 1$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which system of inequalities represents the region shaded below the line $y = \frac{1}{3}x + 4$ (dashed boundary) and above the line $y = 5x + 1$ (solid boundary)?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.