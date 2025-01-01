Graphing Square Root Functions

Key Definition The parent function of the form $f(x) = \sqrt{x}$ .

Important Notes • $f(x) = \sqrt{x}$ is $x \geq 0$ The domain ofis

• $f(x) = \sqrt{x}$ is $y \geq 0$ The range ofis

• Translation moves $f(x) = \sqrt{x}$ horizontally and vertically

• Example: $f(x) = \sqrt{x - 1} + 2$

• $f(x) = \sqrt{x - 1} + 2$ is $x \geq 1$ Domain ofis

Mathematical Notation $\sqrt{x}$ is the square root of $x$ $+$ represents addition Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Graphing transformations allow us to shift $f(x) = \sqrt{x}$ to fit specific conditions.