Graphing Rational Functions

A rational function is the quotient of two polynomials, for example $y=\frac{1}{x-2}$. To graph it, find the x-intercepts by setting the numerator to zero and the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator to zero. Plot a few points and sketch the curve approaching asymptotes.
A skateboarder is designing a ramp with a rational function $f(x) = \frac{3x}{x^2 - 1}$. Find the vertical asymptotes to ensure safety.
Consider the function $y = \frac{x^2 + 1}{x - 3}$. What happens to the graph as $x$ approaches 3?
