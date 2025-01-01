Skip to main content
Graphing Rational Functions

Master graphing rational functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Rational Functions

Beginner Explanation

A rational function is the quotient of two polynomials, for example $y=\frac{1}{x-2}$. To graph it, find the x-intercepts by setting the numerator to zero and the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator to zero. Plot a few points and sketch the curve approaching asymptotes.
What is the vertical asymptote of the function $y = \frac{1}{x - 2}$?

A skateboarder is designing a ramp with a rational function $f(x) = \frac{3x}{x^2 - 1}$. Find the vertical asymptotes to ensure safety.
Consider the function $y = \frac{x^2 + 1}{x - 3}$. What happens to the graph as $x$ approaches 3?

Determine the horizontal asymptote of the function $y = \frac{2x^2 + 3x + 1}{x^2 - 4}$.

