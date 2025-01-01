Skip to main content
Graphing Quadratic Equations using Transformations

Master graphing quadratic equations using transformations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Quadratic Equations using Transformations

Beginner Explanation

We start with y = x^2, which is a parabola symmetric about the y-axis with vertex at (0,0). Adding a constant c shifts it up or down. For example, y = x^2 + 3 moves the vertex to (0,3). See interactive example: https://www.desmos.com/calculator/vertical_shift.
Practice Problems

1

What transformation does $y = x^2 + 3$ represent?

2

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder launches off a ramp described by $y = -x^2 + 6x - 8$. How high does the ramp launch the skateboarder?
3

Think About This

Consider the transformation $y = -\frac{1}{2}(x - 4)^2 + 5$. What are the transformations?

4

Given $y = 3(x + 2)^2 - 7$, which describes the transformations?

Recap

