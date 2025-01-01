Skip to main content
Graphing Polygons

Master graphing polygons with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Graphing Polygons

Beginner Explanation

When graphing polygons, start by plotting each vertex's coordinates on the plane and then connect them in order to form the shape. For example, a triangle with vertices (0,0), (2,0), and (1,2) is drawn by plotting these points and drawing line segments between them.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the distance between points $(1, 2)$ and $(1, 6)$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're designing a triangular park with vertices at A(1,2), B(1,6), and C(-4,2). Calculate the length of each side AB, BC, and AC.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Can you find the fourth vertex of a rectangle if three vertices are $(2, 3)$, $(2, 7)$, and $(6, 3)$?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Find the length of diagonal $\overline{AC}$ in a rectangle with vertices A(0,0), B(0,5), C(8,5), and D(8,0).

Recap

