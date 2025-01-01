Understanding Graphing Polygons
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When graphing polygons, start by plotting each vertex's coordinates on the plane and then connect them in order to form the shape. For example, a triangle with vertices (0,0), (2,0), and (1,2) is drawn by plotting these points and drawing line segments between them.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the distance between points $(1, 2)$ and $(1, 6)$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're designing a triangular park with vertices at A(1,2), B(1,6), and C(-4,2). Calculate the length of each side AB, BC, and AC.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Can you find the fourth vertex of a rectangle if three vertices are $(2, 3)$, $(2, 7)$, and $(6, 3)$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find the length of diagonal $\overline{AC}$ in a rectangle with vertices A(0,0), B(0,5), C(8,5), and D(8,0).
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.