Skip to main content
Master

Focus of a Parabola

Master focus of a parabola with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Focus of a Parabola

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The focus of a parabola is the point that helps define its shape, located at $(h, k + \frac{1}{4a})$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If the equation of a parabola is $y = \frac{1}{8}x^2$, what are the coordinates of the focus?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're designing a satellite dish which forms a parabola that is 2 meters wide at its opening and 1 meter deep. Place the vertex at (0, 0) and the rim points at (±1, 1). Where should you place the receiver at the focus?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given the parabola $y = -x^2 + 3x - 4$, find the coordinates of its focus.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

For the parabola $y = -\frac{1}{4}(x-3)^2 + 2$, where is the focus?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.