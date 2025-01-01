Focus of a Parabola

Important Notes

• The focus lies on the axis of symmetry of the parabola.

• For a parabola in vertex form $y = a(x-h)^2 + k$ , the vertex is $(h, k)$ .

• For a vertical parabola in vertex form $y = a(x-h)^2 + k$ , the focus is $(h, k + \frac{1}{4a})$ ; if a is negative, the focus lies below the vertex.

• $y = k - \frac{1}{4a}$ . The directrix is the line