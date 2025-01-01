Understanding Fitting Linear Equations to Data
A simple linear relationship can be represented as $y = mx + b$.
Which equation represents a line with a slope of $2$ and a y-intercept of $-3$?
Given the following data table:
x | y
1 | 2
3 | 6
find the equation of the line passing through these points.
Find the equation of a line with slope $-\frac{3}{4}$ passing through the point $(4, 5)$.
