Master

Fitting Linear Equations to Data

Master fitting linear equations to data with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Fitting Linear Equations to Data

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A simple linear relationship can be represented as $y = mx + b$.
Beginner

Which equation represents a line with a slope of $2$ and a y-intercept of $-3$?

Intermediate

Given the following data table:
x | y
1 | 2
3 | 6
find the equation of the line passing through these points.

Advanced

Find the equation of a line with slope $-\frac{3}{4}$ passing through the point $(4, 5)$.

