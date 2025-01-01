Fitting Equations to Data

Important Notes

• An equation that fits data well can be used to make predictions.

• The accuracy of a model is measured by its relative predictive power, defined by the coefficient of determination $R^2 = 1 - \frac{SS_{res}}{SS_{tot}}$ , where $SS_{res}$ is the sum of squared residuals and $SS_{tot}$ is the total sum of squares.

• The closer the relative predictive power is to $1$ , the better the fit.

• Common models include linear, quadratic , and exponential functions.