Fitting Equations to Data

Understanding Fitting Equations to Data

A straight-line model uses $y = mx + b$. We find $m$ and $b$ by minimizing the sum of squared differences between observed data $(x_i, y_i)$ and $y_i = m x_i + b$ predictions.
Which equation best fits the data points (1, 2), (2, 4), (3, 6)?

You are tracking the growth of a plant. The height in centimeters is recorded as (1, 3), (2, 7), (3, 11). What is the equation of the line that models this growth?
Consider a dataset with points (-2, 4), (-1, 1), (0, 0), (1, 1), and (2, 4). What type of equation best fits this data?

For a set of data points that increase exponentially, which equation would you use?

