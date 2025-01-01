Understanding Quadratic Regression
Quadratic regression models data with a curve: $y = ax^2 + bx + c$.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Which of the following represents a quadratic equation?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Teenager Scenario
You want to model the path of a basketball shot using quadratic regression. Assume the data points form a parabolic path: $y = ax^2 + bx + c$. How do you determine $a$, $b$, and $c$?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Think About This
Given a set of data points that form a curve, how can you determine if quadratic regression is the best method to model the data?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Which method is used to find the best-fit parabola for quadratic regression?
