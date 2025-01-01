Skip to main content
Factoring: c Negative

Understanding Factoring: c Negative

Factoring trinomials with negative $c$ involves finding two numbers that add to $b$ and multiply to $c$. For example, to factor $x^2 + 5x - 6$, find $6$ and $-1$ because $6 + (-1) = 5$ and $6 \times -1 = -6$, so the factors are $(x + 6)(x - 1)$.
What are the factors of $x^2 + 5x - 6$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine if you have a function $y = x^2 - 4x - 5$. How can you factor it to find the zero points?
Think About This

Given the equation $x^2 - 7x - 8 = 0$, think about how you would factor it.

Find the factors of $x^2 + x - 12$.

