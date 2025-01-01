Skip to main content
Factoring: a ≠ 1

Master factoring: a ≠ 1 with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factoring: a ≠ 1

To factor $ax^2 + bx + c$ when $a \neq 1$, find two numbers that multiply to $a \cdot c$ and add to $b$. Then rewrite the middle term using those numbers and factor by grouping.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the factorization of $6x^2 + 5x - 6$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You need to build a rectangular garden with an area of $12x^2 + 17x + 5$ square units. Determine the possible dimensions.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Can you derive the factors of $8x^2 - 14x + 3$ using the ac method?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which is the factorization of $15x^2 - 23x + 6$?

Recap

