Understanding The Factor Theorem
Beginner Explanation
If $f(a) = 0$, then $x - a$ is a factor.
Practice Problems
1
What is the remainder when $f(x)$ is divided by $x - 1$ if $f(1) = 0$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You have a polynomial $p(x) = x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6$. Verify if $x - 2$ is a factor.
3
4
If $f(x) = x^3 - 4x^2 + x + 6$, which value of $a$ makes $x - a$ a factor?
Recap
