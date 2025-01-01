Understanding Experimental Probability
Experimental probability is calculated by dividing observed favorable outcomes by the total number of trials. For example, if you flip a coin 10 times and get 7 heads, the experimental probability of heads is $\frac{7}{10}$.
If you flip a coin 10 times and get 7 heads, what is the experimental probability of getting heads?
Teenager Scenario
You draw a marble from a bag with replacement 100 times and record each color. After 100 draws, you have 20 blue marbles, 30 red, and 50 green. What is the experimental probability of drawing a blue marble?
Think About This
In a game, you roll a die 60 times and roll a 4 exactly 10 times. How does the experimental probability compare to the theoretical probability?
You conduct an experiment where you flip a coin 100 times and get 48 tails. What can you infer about the fairness of the coin?
