Experimental Probability

Understanding Experimental Probability

Beginner Explanation

Experimental probability is calculated by dividing observed favorable outcomes by the total number of trials. For example, if you flip a coin 10 times and get 7 heads, the experimental probability of heads is $\frac{7}{10}$.
Quick Quiz

If you flip a coin 10 times and get 7 heads, what is the experimental probability of getting heads?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

You draw a marble from a bag with replacement 100 times and record each color. After 100 draws, you have 20 blue marbles, 30 red, and 50 green. What is the experimental probability of drawing a blue marble?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

In a game, you roll a die 60 times and roll a 4 exactly 10 times. How does the experimental probability compare to the theoretical probability?

Challenge Quiz

You conduct an experiment where you flip a coin 100 times and get 48 tails. What can you infer about the fairness of the coin?

