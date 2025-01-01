Understanding Developing a Probability Distribution from Empirical Data
To build an empirical probability distribution, list each outcome x_i and compute P(x_i)=frequency of x_i / total frequencies. For example, if 3 movies occur 34 times out of 100, then P(3)=$34/100=0.34$.
Consider the following empirical data on number of movies watched per student in one month:
Outcome x_i: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Frequencies (percent): 10%, 20%, 34%, 18%, 18%
What is the probability that a randomly selected student watches 3 movies in a month?
Teenager Scenario
A survey of 120 high school students records the number of movies watched last month as follows: 0 movies: 24; 1 movie: 36; 2 movies: 30; 3 movies: 18; 4 movies: 12. Using this empirical data, calculate the expected number of movies watched.
Think About This
Analyze the following data of movie-watching frequencies per week among adults:
Outcome x_i: 0, 1, 2, 3
Frequencies (out of 100 observations): 5, 15, 50, 30
Construct the empirical distribution and calculate the expected value.
Given a complex data set, how would you calculate the expected number of movies watched? $E(x) = \sum x_i \cdot P(x_i)$
