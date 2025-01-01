Developing a Probability Distribution from Empirical Data

Consider the following empirical data on number of movies watched per student in one month:



Outcome x_i: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Frequencies (percent): 10%, 20%, 34%, 18%, 18%



What is the probability that a randomly selected student watches 3 movies in a month?

A $0.10$ B $0.20$ C $0.34$ D $0.18$