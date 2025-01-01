Understanding Even/Odd Functions

Even functions satisfy $f(-x) = f(x)$. Odd functions satisfy $f(-x) = -f(x)$.
Determine if $f(x) = x^2$ is even, odd, or neither.
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is symmetric about the center. Test if its equation $f(x) = x^3$ is even or odd.
Think About This
Is $f(x) = x^2 + 1$ even, odd, or neither?
Determine if $f(x) = x^3 + x$ is even, odd, or neither.
