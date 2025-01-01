Understanding Planes
A plane is a flat surface in $3D$ space, defined by a simple equation $Ax + By + Cz + D = 0$.
Practice Problems
1
2
Imagine you need to find the equation of a plane passing through the point $(1, 2, 3)$ with a normal vector $(2, -1, 4)$.
Given points $(1, 0, 0)$, $(0, 1, 0)$, and $(0, 0, 1)$, find if they lie on the plane $x + y + z = 1$.
Recap
