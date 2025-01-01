Skip to main content
Master

End vertex

Master end vertex with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding End vertex

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An end vertex is simply a node with one connection: $\degree(v) = 1$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following vertices is an end vertex if $\degree(a) = 1$, $\degree(b) = 2$, $\degree(c) = 3$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Consider the graph with vertices A, B, C, D and edges A-B, B-C, B-D. Identify the end vertices ($\degree(v) = 1$).
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the graph with vertices A, B, C, D and edges A-B, B-C, B-D. Determine how removing the end vertex in this graph affects the structure ($\degree(v) = 1$).

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In a complex tree graph, identify the end vertices where $\degree(x) = 1$, $\degree(y) = 3$, $\degree(z) = 1$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.