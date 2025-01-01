Understanding End vertex
An end vertex is simply a node with one connection: $\degree(v) = 1$.
Which of the following vertices is an end vertex if $\degree(a) = 1$, $\degree(b) = 2$, $\degree(c) = 3$?
Teenager Scenario
Consider the graph with vertices A, B, C, D and edges A-B, B-C, B-D. Identify the end vertices ($\degree(v) = 1$).
Think About This
Consider the graph with vertices A, B, C, D and edges A-B, B-C, B-D. Determine how removing the end vertex in this graph affects the structure ($\degree(v) = 1$).
In a complex tree graph, identify the end vertices where $\degree(x) = 1$, $\degree(y) = 3$, $\degree(z) = 1$.
