Understanding Dividing Rational Expressions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
First, rewrite the division as multiplication by the reciprocal: (a/b) ÷ (c/d) becomes (a/b) × (d/c). Then multiply across the numerators and denominators directly.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{x^2 - 4}{x+6} \div \frac{x+2}{2(x+6)}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder divides the length of a ramp $\frac{2x+3}{x-1}$ by its height $\frac{x+2}{x-1}$. What is the simplified expression for the ramp's slope?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
How can you simplify $\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2-4} \div \frac{x+3}{x-2}$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Simplify $\frac{x^3 - x}{x^2 - 1} \div \frac{x}{x+1}$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.