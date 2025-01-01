Skip to main content
Dividing Rational Expressions

Master dividing rational expressions with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Dividing Rational Expressions

Beginner Explanation

First, rewrite the division as multiplication by the reciprocal: (a/b) ÷ (c/d) becomes (a/b) × (d/c). Then multiply across the numerators and denominators directly.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is $\frac{x^2 - 4}{x+6} \div \frac{x+2}{2(x+6)}$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder divides the length of a ramp $\frac{2x+3}{x-1}$ by its height $\frac{x+2}{x-1}$. What is the simplified expression for the ramp's slope?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

How can you simplify $\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2-4} \div \frac{x+3}{x-2}$?

4

Advanced

Simplify $\frac{x^3 - x}{x^2 - 1} \div \frac{x}{x+1}$.

Recap

