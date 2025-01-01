Skip to main content
Master

Dividing Decimals

Master dividing decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dividing Decimals

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When dividing a decimal by a whole number, divide as usual ignoring the decimal point, then place the decimal in the quotient above its position in the dividend. Example: 2.4 ÷ 3 → divide 24 ÷ 3 = 8, so 2.4 ÷ 3 = 0.8.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $\frac{0.56}{0.7}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $7.2$ meters of ribbon to divide evenly across $0.8$ meter pieces. How many pieces can you make?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the quotient of $\frac{0.2}{0.3}$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Calculate $\frac{1.3}{0.4}$

Recap

