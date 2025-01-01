Understanding Dividing Decimals
When dividing a decimal by a whole number, divide as usual ignoring the decimal point, then place the decimal in the quotient above its position in the dividend. Example: 2.4 ÷ 3 → divide 24 ÷ 3 = 8, so 2.4 ÷ 3 = 0.8.
What is $\frac{0.56}{0.7}$?
You have $7.2$ meters of ribbon to divide evenly across $0.8$ meter pieces. How many pieces can you make?
Find the quotient of $\frac{0.2}{0.3}$.
Calculate $\frac{1.3}{0.4}$
