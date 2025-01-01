Skip to main content
Master

Rounding Decimals

Master rounding decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rounding Decimals

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

If the digit is less than 5, round down. If it's 5 or more, round up to simplify.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Round $3.456$ to the nearest tenth.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $5.678$ meters of ribbon. Round to the nearest hundredth for a project.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A number $7.4932$ needs to be rounded to the nearest thousandth. What's the result?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Round $12.4987$ to the nearest hundredth.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.