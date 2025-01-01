Understanding The Discriminant
The discriminant is simply $b^2 - 4ac$. It's a part of the quadratic formula.
What is the discriminant of the equation $x^2 + 4x + 4 = 0$?
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder jumps off a ramp. The height is modeled by $h(t) = -16t^2 + vt + h_0$, where $v = 16 ft/s$ and $h_0 = 5 ft$. Calculate the discriminant to determine if they land smoothly.
Think About This
Can you find the nature of roots for $x^2 - 6x + 10 = 0$?
