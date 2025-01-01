Skip to main content
The Discriminant

Master the discriminant with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding The Discriminant

Video explanation of this concept

concept.
The discriminant is simply $b^2 - 4ac$. It's a part of the quadratic formula.
1

Beginner

What is the discriminant of the equation $x^2 + 4x + 4 = 0$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder jumps off a ramp. The height is modeled by $h(t) = -16t^2 + vt + h_0$, where $v = 16 ft/s$ and $h_0 = 5 ft$. Calculate the discriminant to determine if they land smoothly.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Can you find the nature of roots for $x^2 - 6x + 10 = 0$?

4

Advanced

For which quadratic equation is the discriminant negative?

Recap

