Master

Dilation

Master dilation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dilation

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Dilation involves resizing a figure proportionally from a center point using a scale factor $k$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If a dilation has a scale factor of $k = 2$, what happens to the figure?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine a photo is enlarged to twice its size using a scale factor of $k = 2$.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a triangle undergoing dilation with $k = -0.5$. What happens to its orientation?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A figure is dilated with a scale factor $k = -3$. What is true about the dilation?

Recap

