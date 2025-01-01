Understanding Similar Figures
Similar figures have the same shape with proportional sides.
Practice Problems
1
Which of the following ratios could represent the scale factor between two congruent figures?
2
Teenager Scenario
You have a photo that you want to enlarge. The original dimensions are 4 inches by 6 inches. If the enlarged photo is 8 inches wide, what will be its height?
3
4
Given $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle DEF$, if $AB = 6$, $BC = 8$, and $DE = 9$, find $EF$.
