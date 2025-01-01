Skip to main content
Master

Similar Figures

Master similar figures with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Similar Figures

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Similar figures have the same shape with proportional sides.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following ratios could represent the scale factor between two congruent figures?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a photo that you want to enlarge. The original dimensions are 4 inches by 6 inches. If the enlarged photo is 8 inches wide, what will be its height?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Prove that two triangles with two pairs of congruent angles are similar.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle DEF$, if $AB = 6$, $BC = 8$, and $DE = 9$, find $EF$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.