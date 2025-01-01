Skip to main content
Descartes Rule of Signs

Understanding Descartes Rule of Signs

Beginner Explanation

This rule helps determine the possible number of positive roots in a polynomial by counting sign changes in its coefficients.
Determine the possible number of positive roots for the polynomial $x^3 - 2x^2 + x - 1$.

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're designing a roller coaster track, and you need to determine if the polynomial $f(x) = x^4 - 3x^3 + 2x^2 - x + 1$ could represent the track's shape with multiple upward slopes.
Think About This

Consider the polynomial $-x^5 + x^4 - x^2 + x - 1$. Challenge yourself to find the possible number of positive roots.

