Understanding Coterminal Angles
Coterminal angles are angles that share the same terminal side. For example, the angles $30°$, $$−330^\circ$$, and $390°$ are all coterminal since they all end up at the same position.
Think About This
Find a negative angle that's coterminal with $120°$.
Which of the following angles is NOT coterminal with $60°$?
Recap
