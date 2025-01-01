Skip to main content
Master

Converting Decimals to Fractions: Non-repeating

This interactive lesson helps you master the concept of converting non-repeating decimals into fractions! Let's dive in!

Understanding Converting Decimals to Fractions: Non-repeating

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Non-repeating decimals can be converted to fractions by expressing them over a power of ten.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Express the decimal 0.5 as a fraction.

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Candy Shop

You are at a candy shop and you want to buy 0.75 kg of candy. Express this weight as a fraction of a kilogram.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you convert a repeating decimal into an exact fraction? Provide an example.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Express the decimal 0.125 as a fraction.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

