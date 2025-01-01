Understanding Converting Decimals to Fractions: Non-repeating
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Non-repeating decimals can be converted to fractions by expressing them over a power of ten.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Express the decimal 0.5 as a fraction.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Candy Shop
You are at a candy shop and you want to buy 0.75 kg of candy. Express this weight as a fraction of a kilogram.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Can you convert a repeating decimal into an exact fraction? Provide an example.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Express the decimal 0.125 as a fraction.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.