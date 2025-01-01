Skip to main content
Consistent and Dependent Systems

Master consistent and dependent systems with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Consistent and Dependent Systems

Beginner Explanation

A consistent system of equations is one that has at least one solution. This means that the lines representing the equations intersect at exactly one point or infinitely many points.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Consider the system of equations $y = 2x + 3$ and $y = 2x + 3$. How would you classify this system?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Skateboard Sales

You and your friend start selling skateboards. You both sell the same number of skateboards, but your friend charges $5 more per skateboard. After a week, your friend has made $100 more than you. Can you find out how many skateboards you each sold?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the system of equations $y = 2x + 3$ and $y = 2x + 5$. How would you classify this system and why?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Consider the system of equations $y = 3x + 2$ and $2y = 6x + 4$. How would you classify this system?

Recap

Watch & Learn

