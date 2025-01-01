Understanding Consistent and Dependent Systems
A consistent system of equations is one that has at least one solution. This means that the lines representing the equations intersect at exactly one point or infinitely many points.
Skateboard Sales
You and your friend start selling skateboards. You both sell the same number of skateboards, but your friend charges $5 more per skateboard. After a week, your friend has made $100 more than you. Can you find out how many skateboards you each sold?
Think About This
Consider the system of equations $y = 2x + 3$ and $y = 2x + 5$. How would you classify this system and why?
Consider the system of equations $y = 3x + 2$ and $2y = 6x + 4$. How would you classify this system?
