Understanding Consecutive Interior Angles Theorem
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When two parallel lines are intersected by a transversal, the consecutive interior angles (such as ∠3 and ∠5 in the diagram) lie between the lines on the same side of the transversal and always add to 180°.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
In the diagram where lines k and l are parallel and cut by transversal t with angles labeled as shown, what is the measure of $\angle 5$ if $\angle 3 = 110^\circ$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are decorating a room. Two parallel shelves are cut by a diagonal piece. If one angle is $60^\circ$, find the measure of its consecutive interior angle.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If two lines are not parallel and cut by a transversal, can the consecutive interior angles still be supplementary? Explain your reasoning.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Given $\angle 3 = x + 20^\circ$ and $\angle 5 = 2x - 10^\circ$ in the diagram where lines k and l are parallel and cut by transversal t with angles numbered accordingly, find $x$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.