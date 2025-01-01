Skip to main content
Consecutive Interior Angles Theorem

Understanding Consecutive Interior Angles Theorem

Beginner Explanation

When two parallel lines are intersected by a transversal, the consecutive interior angles (such as ∠3 and ∠5 in the diagram) lie between the lines on the same side of the transversal and always add to 180°.
1

Beginner

In the diagram where lines k and l are parallel and cut by transversal t with angles labeled as shown, what is the measure of $\angle 5$ if $\angle 3 = 110^\circ$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are decorating a room. Two parallel shelves are cut by a diagonal piece. If one angle is $60^\circ$, find the measure of its consecutive interior angle.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If two lines are not parallel and cut by a transversal, can the consecutive interior angles still be supplementary? Explain your reasoning.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Given $\angle 3 = x + 20^\circ$ and $\angle 5 = 2x - 10^\circ$ in the diagram where lines k and l are parallel and cut by transversal t with angles numbered accordingly, find $x$.

