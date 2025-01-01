Skip to main content
Comparing Quantities

Beginner Explanation

We can compare quantities by converting them into the same form, such as all fractions, all decimals, or all percentages.
Which is greater, $\frac{1}{4}$ or 0.3?

Homework Scenario

Jordan finished $\frac{3}{8}$ of his homework problems. Kate is done with 40% of her homework problems. Who has done more problems?
Think About This

Fill in the blank with <, >, or =. 0.4 _ 45%

Which is greater, $\frac{5}{7}$ or 0.6?

