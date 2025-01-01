Understanding Comparing Quantities
Which is greater, $\frac{1}{4}$ or 0.3?
Jordan finished $\frac{3}{8}$ of his homework problems. Kate is done with 40% of her homework problems. Who has done more problems?
Fill in the blank with <, >, or =. 0.4 _ 45%
Which is greater, $\frac{5}{7}$ or 0.6?
