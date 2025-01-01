Understanding Comparing Fractions
In simple terms, when you compare fractions, you're trying to find out which fraction represents a larger quantity.
1
Which is greater: $\frac{4}{7}$ or $\frac{5}{9}$?
2
Baking Scenario
You're baking cookies and the recipe calls for $\frac{3}{4}$ cups of sugar. You only have $\frac{2}{3}$ cups of sugar. Do you have enough?
3
Think About This
Without finding a common denominator or using a calculator, can you determine if $\frac{7}{8}$ is greater than $\frac{5}{6}$?
4
If a and b are positive and a > b, is $\frac{a}{b}$ always greater than 1?
