Comparing Fractions

Master comparing fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Comparing Fractions

Beginner Explanation

In simple terms, when you compare fractions, you're trying to find out which fraction represents a larger quantity.
Which is greater: $\frac{4}{7}$ or $\frac{5}{9}$?

Baking Scenario

You're baking cookies and the recipe calls for $\frac{3}{4}$ cups of sugar. You only have $\frac{2}{3}$ cups of sugar. Do you have enough?
Think About This

Without finding a common denominator or using a calculator, can you determine if $\frac{7}{8}$ is greater than $\frac{5}{6}$?

If a and b are positive and a > b, is $\frac{a}{b}$ always greater than 1?

