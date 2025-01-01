Key Definition A permutation of a set is an arrangement of its members into a sequence or order. The number of permutations of $n$ objects is $n!$ .

Important Notes • The formula for permutations of $n$ objects taken $m$ at a time is $P(n, m) = \frac{n!}{(n-m)!}$ .

• In permutations, order matters.

• Factorial of a number $n$ is the product of all positive integers less than or equal to $n$ .

• Commonly used in arrangements where the sequence is important.

• Different from combinations where order does not matter.

Mathematical Notation $n!$ means factorial of $n$ $P(n, m)$ represents permutations of $n$ objects taken $m$ at a time Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Permutations calculate the number of ways to arrange a set of items where the order is important. This uses factorial mathematics to determine the total possible arrangements.