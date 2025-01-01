Skip to main content
Master

Permutations

Master permutations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Permutations

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Permutations allow us to count the arrangements of items where order matters, using the formula $n!$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

How many ways can you arrange 3 books on a shelf using the permutation formula $n!$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have 5 different video games and 3 available slots in your game console. How many different ways can you arrange the games to play?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A school dance committee needs to arrange 4 songs in a specific order from a list of 7. How many different playlists are possible?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

How many ways can 10 different books be arranged on a shelf, if 4 are to be selected?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.