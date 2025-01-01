Skip to main content
Master

Percents & Fractions

Master percents & fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Percents & Fractions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A percent is simply a fraction with a denominator of 100. For instance, $5\%$ is $\frac{5}{100}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $25\%$ as a fraction in simplest form?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $75\%$ of your homework done. What fraction of your homework is left to do?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $60\%$ of a class passed an exam, what fraction of the class failed?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Convert $125\%$ to a fraction.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.