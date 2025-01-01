Understanding Percents & Fractions
A percent is simply a fraction with a denominator of 100. For instance, $5\%$ is $\frac{5}{100}$.
What is $25\%$ as a fraction in simplest form?
You have $75\%$ of your homework done. What fraction of your homework is left to do?
If $60\%$ of a class passed an exam, what fraction of the class failed?
Convert $125\%$ to a fraction.
