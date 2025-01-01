Skip to main content
Centroid is the point where all the medians of a triangle meet. It is also the 'balance point' of a triangle.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the centroid of a triangle?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Balancing Act

Imagine you cut out a triangle from a piece of cardboard. Where would you place your finger underneath it to balance the triangle?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Why does the centroid always divide the medians of a triangle in the ratio 2:1?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If the centroid of a triangle is at the point (2,3) and one of the vertices is at the origin, which of the following could be the coordinates of the midpoint of the side opposite to the origin?

