Understanding Medians of a Triangle
concept.
A median is a line from a vertex to the midpoint of the opposite side.
If $\triangle KLN$ is a right triangle with right angle at $K$ and $\overline{KM}$ is the median to the hypotenuse $\overline{LN}$, and $\overline{LN} = 14$ units, what is the length of $\overline{KM}$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a triangular park with a fountain at the centroid. If one median (from vertex A) has length $12$ units, find the distance from A to the centroid.
Think About This
Given a triangle with vertices A, B, and C, find the centroid and explain its significance using geometric properties.
In $\triangle ABC$, if $\overline{AD}$, $\overline{BE}$, and $\overline{CF}$ are medians, and $\overline{AD} = 12$, what is the length of $\overline{AG}$?
