Skip to main content
Master

Medians of a Triangle

Master medians of a triangle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Medians of a Triangle

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A median is a line from a vertex to the midpoint of the opposite side.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\triangle KLN$ is a right triangle with right angle at $K$ and $\overline{KM}$ is the median to the hypotenuse $\overline{LN}$, and $\overline{LN} = 14$ units, what is the length of $\overline{KM}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a triangular park with a fountain at the centroid. If one median (from vertex A) has length $12$ units, find the distance from A to the centroid.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given a triangle with vertices A, B, and C, find the centroid and explain its significance using geometric properties.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In $\triangle ABC$, if $\overline{AD}$, $\overline{BE}$, and $\overline{CF}$ are medians, and $\overline{AD} = 12$, what is the length of $\overline{AG}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.