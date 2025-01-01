Skip to main content
Circumcenter Theorem

Master circumcenter theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Circumcenter Theorem

Beginner Explanation

The circumcenter of a triangle is the point where the perpendicular bisectors of the sides intersect. It is equidistant from all vertices, making it the center of the circumcircle.
Where is the circumcenter located in an obtuse triangle? (Refer to Fig.1)

Mapping a Park

Mapping a Park

You are designing a park shaped as a triangle with corners at coordinates A(0,0), B(6,0), and C(0,8). You want to place a water fountain equidistant from the three corners. Where should you place the fountain? (Refer to Fig.2)
Prove that the circumcenter of a right triangle is at the midpoint of the hypotenuse. (Refer to Fig.3)

Which of the following properties is unique to the circumcenter of a triangle?

