Understanding Circumcenter Theorem
The circumcenter of a triangle is the point where the perpendicular bisectors of the sides intersect. It is equidistant from all vertices, making it the center of the circumcircle.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Where is the circumcenter located in an obtuse triangle? (Refer to Fig.1)
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Mapping a Park
You are designing a park shaped as a triangle with corners at coordinates A(0,0), B(6,0), and C(0,8). You want to place a water fountain equidistant from the three corners. Where should you place the fountain? (Refer to Fig.2)
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Prove that the circumcenter of a right triangle is at the midpoint of the hypotenuse. (Refer to Fig.3)
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following properties is unique to the circumcenter of a triangle?
