Perpendicular Bisector

Understanding Perpendicular Bisector

Beginner Explanation

A perpendicular bisector is a line that cuts a line segment into two equal parts and is at a right angle to it.
Given points C(0,0) and D(4,0), and lines AB (through A(2,2) and B(2,-2)), EF (E(4,2) and F(6,0)), GH (G(0,2) and H(-2,0)), and IJ (I(3,3) and J(5,1)), which line is the perpendicular bisector of $\overline{CD}$?

Teenager Scenario

A new park is being built such that a walking path is the perpendicular bisector of the main road, ensuring equal distance from two main entrances.
Think About This

Prove that any point on the perpendicular bisector of $\overline{AB}$ is equidistant from $A$ and $B$.

