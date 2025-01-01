Understanding Perpendicular Bisector
A perpendicular bisector is a line that cuts a line segment into two equal parts and is at a right angle to it.
Given points C(0,0) and D(4,0), and lines AB (through A(2,2) and B(2,-2)), EF (E(4,2) and F(6,0)), GH (G(0,2) and H(-2,0)), and IJ (I(3,3) and J(5,1)), which line is the perpendicular bisector of $\overline{CD}$?
A new park is being built such that a walking path is the perpendicular bisector of the main road, ensuring equal distance from two main entrances.
Prove that any point on the perpendicular bisector of $\overline{AB}$ is equidistant from $A$ and $B$.
