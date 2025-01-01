Skip to main content
Areas of Regular Polygons

Master areas of regular polygons with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Areas of Regular Polygons

The area of a regular polygon can be calculated using the formula $A = \frac{1}{2}Pa$, where A is area, P is the perimeter, and a is the apothem of the polygon.
1

Beginner

A regular hexagon has an apothem of length $5m$. If the side length is $5.77m$, what is the area of the hexagon?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Pizza Scenario

A pizza has been cut into 8 equal slices, forming a regular octagon. If the distance from the center of the pizza to the midpoint of a slice (the apothem) is $5cm$, and the length of a slice (a side of the octagon) is $4.14cm$, what is the area of the pizza?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a regular polygon has an apothem of length $a$, and a perimeter of length $P$, what happens to the area of the polygon if you double the apothem but keep the perimeter the same?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A regular polygon has a perimeter of $30cm$ and an apothem of length $5cm$. If you double both the perimeter and the apothem, what happens to the area?

