Skip to main content
Master

Angles of Elevation & Depression

Master angles of elevation & depression with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Angles of Elevation & Depression

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Angles of elevation and depression are the angles formed when looking up or down respectively.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If the angle of depression is 30 degrees, what is the angle of elevation?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Observing a Bird

You are looking at a bird sitting on a tree. The angle of elevation to the bird is 45 degrees. If you move 20 feet further away from the tree, the angle of elevation to the bird becomes 30 degrees. Can you calculate how high the bird is from the ground?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Advanced Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Advanced

Think About This

If the horizontal distance to an object of constant height h is halved, how does the tangent of the angle of elevation change?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.