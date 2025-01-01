Understanding Angles of Elevation & Depression
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Angles of elevation and depression are the angles formed when looking up or down respectively.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If the angle of depression is 30 degrees, what is the angle of elevation?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Observing a Bird
You are looking at a bird sitting on a tree. The angle of elevation to the bird is 45 degrees. If you move 20 feet further away from the tree, the angle of elevation to the bird becomes 30 degrees. Can you calculate how high the bird is from the ground?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Advanced Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Advanced
Think About This
If the horizontal distance to an object of constant height h is halved, how does the tangent of the angle of elevation change?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.