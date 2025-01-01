Skip to main content
Alternate Interior Angles Theorem

Master alternate interior angles theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Alternate Interior Angles Theorem

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

If two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, then the alternate interior angles are congruent.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If $k \parallel l$ and lines $k$ and $l$ are cut by a transversal, which angles are congruent?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Highway Design

Highways often use parallel lines and transversals in their design. If highway $k$ is parallel to highway $l$ and they are cut by a transversal (exit ramp), which angles are congruent?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Can the Alternate Interior Angles Theorem be applied if the lines are not parallel?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If $k \parallel l$ and $\angle 2$ = 60°, what is the measure of $\angle 8$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

