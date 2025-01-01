In the standard diagram of two parallel lines cut by a transversal (angles 1–8 numbered accordingly), which of the following angles are alternate interior angles? A $\angle 2$ and $\angle 8$ B $\angle 1$ and $\angle 4$ C $\angle 5$ and $\angle 6$ D $\angle 3$ and $\angle 7$

Check Answer

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.