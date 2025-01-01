Skip to main content
Alternate Interior Angles

Understanding Alternate Interior Angles

Beginner Explanation

Alternate Interior Angles are the angles that are formed on the inside of two parallel lines and on opposite sides of the transversal.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

In the standard diagram of two parallel lines cut by a transversal (angles 1–8 numbered accordingly), which of the following angles are alternate interior angles?

Real-World Problem

Parking Lot Lines

In a parking lot, two rows of cars are parked parallel to each other. A car parked diagonally forms a transversal. If one of the alternate interior angles formed is 75 degrees, what is the measure of the other angle?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Are alternate interior angles always equal? Explain your answer.

Challenge Quiz

In the standard diagram of two parallel lines cut by a transversal (angles 1–8 numbered accordingly), if $\angle 3$ is $45^\circ$, what is $\angle 5$?

Recap

