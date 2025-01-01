Understanding Alternate Interior Angles
Alternate Interior Angles are the angles that are formed on the inside of two parallel lines and on opposite sides of the transversal.
In the standard diagram of two parallel lines cut by a transversal (angles 1–8 numbered accordingly), which of the following angles are alternate interior angles?
Parking Lot Lines
In a parking lot, two rows of cars are parked parallel to each other. A car parked diagonally forms a transversal. If one of the alternate interior angles formed is 75 degrees, what is the measure of the other angle?
Think About This
Are alternate interior angles always equal? Explain your answer.
In the standard diagram of two parallel lines cut by a transversal (angles 1–8 numbered accordingly), if $\angle 3$ is $45^\circ$, what is $\angle 5$?
