Adding and Subtracting Polynomials

Master adding and subtracting polynomials with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Polynomials

Beginner Explanation

A polynomial is an expression made by adding or subtracting terms, where each term consists of a coefficient multiplied by a variable raised to a non-negative integer exponent. To add or subtract polynomials, combine the coefficients of like terms (terms with the same variable and exponent).
Practice Problems

What is the degree of the polynomial $3x^2 + 5 - 4y$?

Teenager Scenario

You are helping your little brother with his math homework. He needs to add the polynomials $2x^2 + 3x + 1$ and $5x^2 - x + 4$. What is the sum?
Think About This

What is the degree of the polynomial that is the sum of the polynomials $3x^2 + 5 - 4y$ and $2x^3 + 7x^2 + 1$?

What is the result of subtracting the polynomial $3x^2 + 2x - 4$ from the polynomial $2x^3 + x^2 + x + 1$?

Recap

