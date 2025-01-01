Understanding Adding and Subtracting Polynomials
A polynomial is an expression made by adding or subtracting terms, where each term consists of a coefficient multiplied by a variable raised to a non-negative integer exponent. To add or subtract polynomials, combine the coefficients of like terms (terms with the same variable and exponent).
Teenager Scenario
You are helping your little brother with his math homework. He needs to add the polynomials $2x^2 + 3x + 1$ and $5x^2 - x + 4$. What is the sum?
Thinking Challenge
What is the degree of the polynomial that is the sum of the polynomials $3x^2 + 5 - 4y$ and $2x^3 + 7x^2 + 1$?
What is the result of subtracting the polynomial $3x^2 + 2x - 4$ from the polynomial $2x^3 + x^2 + x + 1$?
Recap
